Here's your chance for a gorgeous, like new, single-level home in the highly desirable Presidio neighborhood. This beautiful home offers a great room with soaring 12 foot ceilings for light and bright living & luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living areas. The fabulous, modern kitchen offers sleek hard surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, including a 5 burner gas stove and an oversized eat-in island. The master bedroom's ensuite boasts a gorgeous custom tile shower & dual vanity. Several community parks, including a dog park, and trails. Presidio is conveniently located to most shopping and a quick 10 minutes to downtown. Seller needs a 45 day close. All offers will be reviewed on Tuesday April 5th at noon. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer prior.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,000
