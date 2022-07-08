3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $695,000

Don't miss this rare opportunity for this new construction on a heavily treed lot in Kachina Village--this is your dream home!. Owner/general contractor has built a beautiful home with many upgrades and features only a contractor would think of, see additional comments listing most of them. Lots of storage! Great family home with 9' ceilings, large bedrooms, Kraftmaid cabinets throughout, two composite decks (no painting/maintenance), large forest lot, solar tubes, mud room & large laundry room with tankless Rinnai water heater. Lots of storage & walkable 'crawl' space with opportunity to finish. Comes with 2 year contractors warranty with long time Flagstaff general contractor.