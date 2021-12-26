3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $695,000

Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom SINGLE LEVEL home on 1.13 gated and fenced acres boasting views of those gorgeous San Francisco Peaks! Brand NEW 30 x 48 Detached Shop was added and it's sitting on 6'' of concrete so it will work well with heavy loads or equipment or to park several vehicles perhaps. Covered Front and Rear Patios afford year-round outdoor enjoyment. Televisions do not convey.