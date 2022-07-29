 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $694,500

Seller offering $10,000 credit for rate buy down or other closing costs. Upgrade Alert! Driveway just extended to Mesa Trail. Don't miss this rare opportunity for this new construction on a beautiful treed lot in Kachina Village--this is your dream home!. Owner/general contractor has built a solid well insulated home with many upgrades and features only a contractor would think of, see additional comments listing most of them. Lots of storage! Great family home with 9' ceilings, large bedrooms, Kraftmaid cabinets throughout, two composite decks (no painting/maintenance), nice forest lot, solar tubes, mud room & large laundry room with tankless Rinnai water heater. Lots of storage & walkable 'crawl' space(unfinished).

