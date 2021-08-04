3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $689,900

Completed & NEW 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch style house. Completed this year and is waiting for a new proud owner. You will be very happy to see all the upgrades. From solid cabinets ,custom shower in the master , LVplank flooring, gas fireplace, SS appliances including refridgerator. The house has AC, 3 car garage, huge covered back patio, seperate laundry room, The mountain views are spectacular. Call today for a private tour.