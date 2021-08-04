 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $689,900
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $689,900

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $689,900

Completed & NEW 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch style house. Completed this year and is waiting for a new proud owner. You will be very happy to see all the upgrades. From solid cabinets ,custom shower in the master , LVplank flooring, gas fireplace, SS appliances including refridgerator. The house has AC, 3 car garage, huge covered back patio, seperate laundry room, The mountain views are spectacular. Call today for a private tour.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)