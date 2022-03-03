Beautiful home in the lovely Country Club neighborhood. Surrounded by trees, this 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home has been updated and is ready to move in! This charming family home offers updated windows/exterior doors, renovated bathrooms upstairs, one bedroom on the main floor, beautiful deck and balcony, new garage door/motor/keypad, extra parking pad added to driveway, new 2022 furnace, fenced yard and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $689,000
