3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $685,000

Incredible Mountain Views in desirable North Peak Community!Your own 3.64 leveled acres for horses, farm animals, or to just enjoy big private spaces. Easy-care landscaping and close to forestry land and horse trails.Enter this lovingly maintained home to a spacious open floorplan concept with access to dining and kitchen with walk-in pantry. Watch the sunset behind your fantastic view of the San Francisco Peaks from your generously sized patio - great for entertaining guests from behind your own privacy wall. Primary Bedroom with on suite bathroom, walk in closet and Blackout Hunter Douglas top-down/bottom up shades.This home was designed/built to maximize exposure to Southern sun during winter months. Freshly painted exterior, ring doorbell, smart lights in bedrooms (click more)