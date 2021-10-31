 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $685,000

You will instantly fall in love with this beautifully remodeled SINGLE LEVEL home! Over $100,000 in updates completed include NEW Flooring, NEW ANDERSON Windows, NEW Cabinetry, NEW Fencing, NEW Lighting, NEW insulation AND the Drop-Dead Gorgeous Kitchen has too many upgrades to mention and boasts a $5,400 Stove sourced from Italy with Double Rotisserie Ovens!

