3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $685,000

NEW!!! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single level ranch. 100% Completed. You will be very happy to see all the upgrades. From solid cabinets,custom shower , gas fireplace, SS appliances including refrigerator, granite counter tops, 5000 gal cistern. The house has AC, 3 car garage, huge covered back patio, separate laundry room, much more. Why buy used when you can have a new home? The mountain views are spectacular. No HOA. Call today for a private tour.