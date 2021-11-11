3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $680,000

 Skip to main content
LUXURY 2nd story private treetop condo, views on all 3 sides, endless amount of windows and bright light, situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly desired FLAGSTAFF RANCH neighborhood. A grand staircase w/floor to ceiling river rock wall greets you, NEW light fixtures, NEW Minka Aire ceiling fans, beautiful tiled floors throughout, and all with A/C. A spacious Great Room w/wall to wall windows, river rock gas fireplace, open kitchen w/extended height maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, solid surface countertops, glass tile backsplash, breakfast bar and private deck amongst the Aspens and pine trees is the ultimate mountain retreat. Luxurious primary suite w/LVP floors, private deck, and ensuite tiled bathroom. Gated community w/trails, pool, fitness center, golf and clubhouse.

