Welcome to this immaculate, 2100 sf, 3 bedroom, 3 bath gem in Presidio in the Pines. Bright, modern, open, with beautiful beam accents, energy efficient with solar, central air and move in ready. With over 2000 sf, there is room for family and friends. Enjoy the open lower level with an upgraded kitchen, dining area and light-filled living room with a cozy fireplace. There is a great work or media area on the upper level. The detached garage has high ceilings, a sauna and a mini split for comfort - do you want a gym in your garage, or a workshop? Perfect! Located only one block away from the park! Inspection has been completed and this home is truly like new. Short Term Rentals are permitted. This is a beautiful primary or second home, close to nature and Flagstaff amenities.