3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $679,000

What an amazing opportunity to own another AXXO new home so close to downtown! The builder AXXO Homes also included a refrigerator in this one. Walk into a huge open living room, dining room and kitchen. Immediately you will notice the attention to detail AXXO takes in all their homes. Oversized garage with dedicated driveway. This home has quartz countertops, custom tile bathtub and master shower surrounds as standard, durable plywood cabinetry with soft close hinges, upgraded ceiling fans in all rooms, waterproof luxury vinyl floors, LED lighting, and so much more. Taxes to be reassessed based off new build