PREMIUM CORNER LOT for privacy and serenity you desire - this 2017 build home has barley been living in! Perfect turn key home in beautiful Pinnacle Pines. Inside boasts dark engineered wood flooring, neutral colors, and lovely upgrades throughout. You'll especially love the stunning kitchen and bathrooms. Great location in close proximity to NAU, hiking/biking and best shopping and restaurants Flagstaff has tooffer!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $675,000
