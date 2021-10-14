3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $675,000

Forest Views in this rare single level unit condo in the guard gated community of Flagstaff Ranch GC. Cachet Homes is the builder of this one level quality home with 10' ceilings, gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen and more. The condo has 2513 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and features a split floor plan with large primary bedroom and private deck. Large extended 2-car garage has room for cars and toys. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and gas range. Perfect lock and leave. Enjoy the privacy and security, private dining, health club, pool, tennis, pickleball and children's playground. Golf or Social membership is available for purchase.