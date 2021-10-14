 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $675,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $675,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $675,000

Forest Views in this rare single level unit condo in the guard gated community of Flagstaff Ranch GC. Cachet Homes is the builder of this one level quality home with 10' ceilings, gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen and more. The condo has 2513 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and features a split floor plan with large primary bedroom and private deck. Large extended 2-car garage has room for cars and toys. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and gas range. Perfect lock and leave. Enjoy the privacy and security, private dining, health club, pool, tennis, pickleball and children's playground. Golf or Social membership is available for purchase.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)