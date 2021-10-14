Forest Views in this rare single level unit condo in the guard gated community of Flagstaff Ranch GC. Cachet Homes is the builder of this one level quality home with 10' ceilings, gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen and more. The condo has 2513 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and features a split floor plan with large primary bedroom and private deck. Large extended 2-car garage has room for cars and toys. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and gas range. Perfect lock and leave. Enjoy the privacy and security, private dining, health club, pool, tennis, pickleball and children's playground. Golf or Social membership is available for purchase.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The City of Flagstaff is concluding the design phase for the $7.4 million Beulah/University roadway project -- putting the project on track to…
Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) plans to move the Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) to be part of a larger health and wellness village, and the…
Ever since principal Tony Cullen was forced to resign by the corrupt FUSD district and board (nine months short of his pension, might I add), …
- Updated
It was less than an hour before opening at the Flagstaff Mall when store employees heard a loud crash and witnessed a man wearing a stolen Fed…
- Updated
PHOENIX -- Arizona can't take more than $1.1 million from Flagstaff as a financial penalty for the city having its own minimum wage, at least …
FLAGSTAFF — A jury in Flagstaff has convicted a U.S. Air Force airman in the disappearance and death of a Mennonite woman who was living in Ne…
To the Flagstaff High School administration:
- Updated
U.S. Air Force airman Mark Gooch was found guilty Wednesday of kidnapping and first-degree murder for killing a Mennonite woman after her body…
For months now, we've heard regarding the pandemic, "Follow the science." I wish that those defending the right to abortion would follow that advice.
- Updated
Closing statements concluded Friday and jury deliberations are underway in the case against an U.S. Air Force airman who is accused of killing…