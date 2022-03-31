3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $675,000

Here it is! Incredible chalet in Continental Country Club area but NOT PART OF THE HOA and...wait for it...it is ON THE GOLF COURSE! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is the perfect escape to the mountains or full time home on the course. This peaceful, welcoming home has a chalet-like feel, with engineered wood flooring, lodge poles on the upstairs loft, & the most incredible upstairs deck off the primary bedroom. There is a welcoming gas fireplace in the living room, & soaring cathedral ceilings. The home is just off the 14th tee of the Aspen Valley golf course, & the views are spectacular. Additional features include a hard surface Corian sink & counters, a 2car garage, jacuzzi, & plenty of storage. Homeowner can choose to remain out of the HOA or opt in for the many amenities available!