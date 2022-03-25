 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $675,000

Rare, single-level 3/2 gem in newer subdivision located just minutes to NAU and downtown with several upgrades. Zero Energy Ready w/ spray foam insulation. The 10kW solar panel system is owned, not leased. Low E dual pane windows, tankless water heater, fireplace, A/C, granite kitchen countertops, pantry, laundry room, ceiling fans, & more. Beautifully landscaped dog-friendly backyard w/ hook-up for hot tub. Nearby is the FUTS trail system for outdoor activitis, a playground, & community picnic area.

