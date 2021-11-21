LUXURY 2nd story private treetop condo, views on all 3 sides, endless amount of windows and bright light, situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly desired FLAGSTAFF RANCH neighborhood. A grand staircase w/floor to ceiling river rock wall greets you, NEW light fixtures, NEW Minka Aire ceiling fans, beautiful tiled floors throughout, and all with A/C. A spacious Great Room w/wall to wall windows, river rock gas fireplace, open kitchen w/extended height maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, solid surface countertops, glass tile backsplash, breakfast bar and private deck amongst the Aspens and pine trees is the ultimate mountain retreat. Luxurious primary suite w/LVP floors, private deck, and ensuite tiled bathroom. Gated community w/trails, pool, fitness center, golf and clubhouse.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $674,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come next year, Flagstaff’s Barnes & Noble location will be shutting down to make room for a new Goodwill outlet.
Work continues this week on a city pilot project to improve safety on several bike lanes within Flagstaff.
This week, Flagstaff lost one of its most prominent sons in local author and historian Jim Babbitt.
Dear EarthTalk: What’s up with efforts by Native Americans to take back the national parks?
100% affordable housing project and parking garage in downtown Flagstaff might be one step closer to fruition
After several years of work, Flagstaff may be one step closer to the development of a 100% affordable housing development and parking garage d…
McDonald's Egg McMuffin is turning 50 years old, and it's giving the breakfast sandwich a price to match.
The CDC is advising consumers to avoid purchasing certain onions due to a salmonella outbreak reported in 38 states and Puerto Rico.
COVID-19 metrics are rising in Coconino County again this week, according to a dashboard data report released Friday, as both percent positivi…
Warm weather and no foreseeable precipitation has forced Arizona Snowbowl to indefinitely delay its opening day. Originally scheduled to open …
The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) is set to approve its fall 2021 enrollment report for the state’s three public universities in a meeting T…