3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $674,000

Equestrian enthusiasts - this is the home for you! Welcome to this single level, 3 bedroom home on 2.5 fenced acres and 4 stall barn for your horses. Tucked away in a private setting with a long driveway. Enjoy a spacious, open kitchen, dining and living area, primary suite, office or den, and 2 additional bedrooms. Enjoy the passive solar room, which is designed to heat in the winter and cool during the summer. The home is welcoming, cozy and perfect for family and entertaining. 40x38 Outbuilding with a 300 square foot In-Law Quarters, tack room and storage loft. There is a 10,000 gallon gravity fed water holding tank with pump to water the 2.5 acre property. Hot Tub Sold As Is.