Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the best neighborhoods in Flagstaff. This 3 bedroom 2 bath Lower Coconino home overlooks the famous Ditch Pool, is walking distance to Sechrist Elementary School, and is a short bike ride along the Flagstaff urban trail system to downtown. Schedule your showing now and become a home owner in this wonderful Flagstaff family neighborhood.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $670,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PHOENIX -- What would you buy for an extra $20 a week?
A 55-year-old Virginia man died hiking in the Grand Canyon this weekend.
VVMC has resumed breast imaging services, but former providers still have concerns.
NAU announced it has been ranked in the Third Way Economic Mobility Index’s top tier.
The Babbitt's Backyard Ultra race is the subject of this week's column.