3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $665,000

A rare opportunity to own a home in the popular Bennett Estates. This home has been well maintained and cared for. This is a great floor plan for entertaining with a living room that leads into an open floor plan. Nice stainless appliances in the kitchen and new vinyl flooring on the lower level. The 3 bedrooms are upstairs with an ample primary bedroom and bathroom and air-flow corner windows allowing for good ventilation. You enter the back yard from a new trek deck tiered patio to an amazing landscaped park like yard. All the trees have been cleaned and trimmed with added natural plantings within raised beds. The front yard is enhanced with old growth trees and raised bed garden areas. This home is easy to see with an appointment.