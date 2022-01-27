 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $659,000

Lightly used 3 Bed 2.5 Bath. The main level of this floor plan is incredibly functional & open with a half bath for convenience. The upper level consists of a large master bedroom suite w/a HUGE walk in closet & two executive height vanities w/sinks. The custom shower has a built in bench, PLUS 2 additional guest rooms, a loft & full bath. STANDARD features on all of the Miramonte homes are kitchen w/slab granite countertops, 42'' cabinets, wood style tile floors, oversized pantry, stainless appliances, raised 9' ceilings w/8' doors throughout, paver driveways & patios, full roof frost shield, landscaped/irrigated front yard, gutters & more! Custom Pleated Shades throught. Set up for Smart usage. Public parking at front. This home has been lightly used as an Airbnb. PLEASE REMOVE SHO

