Incredible opportunity to own a beautiful single level house in University Heights that is walking distance to trails and De Miguel Elementary School- Sunroom, skylights, and vaulted ceilings are just a few of the great accents in this custom built house that is surrounded by mature Ponderosa trees.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $650,000
