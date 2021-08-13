3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $650,000

Custom built home would make a great vacation rental. This energy efficient newly built home is modern and loaded with upgrades. Split floor plan, Corian countertops, insulated interior walls, Milgaurd Low-E windows, AC, an insulated garage with attic fan, upgraded appliances, commercial grade vinyl floors throughout (no carpet!), on-demand water heater, dual sinks in the master and walk-in closet. Nice level lot with large pine trees and a covered chicken coop and raised garden bed out back. No HOA!