3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $649,850

Beautifully located partially updated Lakepoint Townhouse. Hardwood flooring throughout. The.back deck is surrounded by beautiful nature, walk off your deck to endless trails! This cozy home has gas start wood fireplace. Townhouse complex was painted summer of 2019. Tall mature Ponderosa Pines, mature Aspen Trees along with plenty of greenery set this townhouse complex apart from the others. Ongoing litigation occurring with CCC in regard to Lake Elaine

