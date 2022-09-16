FOREST SERVICE ANYONE? DON'T miss your opportunity to live in this like new single level home backing the Coconino National Forest! You are literally next to the FUTS trail as well! Matching Quartz Counter tops throughout! Main living space as well as Master bedroom have brand new LVP just installed! Garage floor has been recently epoxied by a licensed professional! Fully finished landscaped front and back yards! Swing by and check this place out!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $649,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Pumphouse County Natural Area, one of northern Arizona’s few preserved wetlands, has expanded its borders.
The City of Flagstaff announced Tuesday that come January 1, 2023, it will increase its minimum wage from $15.50 to $16.80 an hour, four dolla…
US Marshals were involved in a shooting that left one person dead behind Coconino Skatepark in Sunnyside.
The U.S. Marshals Service and other federal and state agencies were conducting an operation in the City of Flagstaff when an arrest went south Wednesday, according to a statement published Thursday morning. Here's what we know so far.
Flagstaff’s Buffalo Park will be closed on September 13 and 14 for construction activities related to an ongoing, grant-funded project aimed a…
This semester there’s already been multiple sexual assaults reported on NAU campus. Here’s what NAU police say about response and prevention efforts.
Flagstaff is set to receive a grant of $32.46 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for a collection of transportation projects kn…
The name of the person shot and killed in the officer-involved incident on Izabel Street in Flagstaff has been released by the FBI.
"And if by chance I should hold her, let me hold her for a time. But if allowed just one possession, I would pick her from the garden, to be mine."
Flagstaff mayoral and city council candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week's qu…