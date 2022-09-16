 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $649,000

FOREST SERVICE ANYONE? DON'T miss your opportunity to live in this like new single level home backing the Coconino National Forest! You are literally next to the FUTS trail as well! Matching Quartz Counter tops throughout! Main living space as well as Master bedroom have brand new LVP just installed! Garage floor has been recently epoxied by a licensed professional! Fully finished landscaped front and back yards! Swing by and check this place out!

