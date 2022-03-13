3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $645,000

Welcome to this comfortable mountain home with ample indoor and outdoor space for family enjoyment and entertainment. The cathedral ceiling gives an open feel in the dining living area yet cozy enough to warm up near the fireplace. A favorite is the spacious primary bedroom upstairs with its organized walk-in closet, time-out deck and elegant updated bath/power room. A bonus loft is situated overlooking the great room and can serve as an office, music room or lounge. On the main level, two bedrooms and a bath allow for separation and privacy. An outdoor wrap around deck with covered area provides lots of space to enjoy the .21 acre partially fenced yard. A spacious storage shed/workshop is included on site. Home has been recently painted and includes various upgrades. Sat. Open House 10-2p