3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $644,900

On Tuesday, a panel of city staff and outside experts engaged Flagstaff City Council in an informative discussion on “The Big Shift,” a term u…
Northern Arizona Healthcare's (NAH) announcement of two January public meetings about its new Flagstaff Medical Center Campus included several…
According to an auditor general report released last week, Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) was one of six school districts at high fi…
Geologist Becky Beers waited two years for the 2021 monsoon. Her wait began in summer 2019 when the Museum Fire burned 1,961 acres of steep ponderosa forest above Flagstaff. That year, Beers was working alongside a team of scientists that turned their research to the fire scar. To them, the most interesting part of wildfire was the power it gave to water.
The man was having lunch at a Cracker Barrel in Tennessee when he took a sip of what he believed to be water. It turned out to be a cleaning chemical.
COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Coconino County for the week ending Saturday, Jan. 15, after two record-breaking weeks began 2022. The mos…
Mark Gooch will spend the rest of his life in prison for what Coconino County Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols described as one of the most “senseless” murder cases she’s ever presided over.
PHOENIX -- Insisting it will make students safer, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to let anyone with a permit to carry a conceal…
Wildfire management and restoration in the West is getting a little oxygen. On Tuesday, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visited Arizona t…
They all arrive as if they are arriving for work – on time. They are all smiles as they meet Jen Green-Vance, president and CEO of Strides 2 T…
