3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $639,000

What an amazing opportunity to own another AXXO new home so close to downtown! The builder AXXO Homes also included a refrigerator in this one. Immediately you will notice the attention to detail that AXXO takes in all of their homes. Large fully fenced backyard for BBQ night and pets. Oversized garage and solar ready. This home has quartz countertops, custom tile bathtub and master shower surrounds as standard, faux blinds, durable plywood cabinetry with soft close hinges, upgraded ceiling fans in all rooms, waterproof luxury vinyl floors, LED lighting, and so much more. Property taxes to be re-assessed based off new home