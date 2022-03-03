 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $635,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $635,000

This adorable single level home is located in the beautiful neighborhood of University Highlands, a highly desirable area with close proximity to Northern Arizona University, the FUTS Trail System, restaurants and shopping. The split floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1661 square feet. The living room boasts a wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and hickory hardwood floors. Off the dining room you will find the recently updated deck that leads to a large backyard with plenty of space and privacy. Truly a must see home and with no HOA it won't last long!

