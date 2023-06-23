This jewel in the pines was built in 2022 and still under builder's warranty. This must see home has a great room concept with cathedral ceilings, lots of windows and a wood stove. The flow of the house continues into the kitchen with Knotty Alder cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. At the top of the stairs is a large master suite along with 2 other bedrooms, laundry room and full bath. All bathrooms have granite countertops along with all doors in the house are custom Knotty Alder. Access the back yard through the slider in the great room. Back yard has a covered patio with brick and is fenced. This home is move in ready and just waiting for a new owner. Shelves in garage will convey. Open house Saturday 6/24/23 11-1