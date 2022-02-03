3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $630,000

Well-appointed, Energy Star Certified townhome on a premium lot in the desirable Presidio neighborhood checks the boxes for location, quality construction, impeccable design and more! This little over one year new build, by Miramonte Homes, has a transferable balance on the builder's ten year limited warranty. The tasteful finishes, plethora of upgrades and functional floor plan with architectural character will not disappoint. Enter and embrace the spaciousness resulting from the soaring two story great room and open loft enhanced by wrought iron balusters and custom stained wood railing in lieu of a standard pony wall. The corner gas fireplace, equipped with a fan, provides both convective and radiant heat. In use or not, its encaustic patterned tile surrounds and live-edge wood mantel