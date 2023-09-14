NEW PRICE! Welcome to your dream home in the sought-after Hutchinson Acres of Flagstaff, AZ. This beautifully built residence offers 1,773 sqft of comfort and style. Enjoy a serene pond, breathtaking mountain views, AC cooling, gas fireplace, recessed lights. 2-Car Garage w/ Epoxy paint. Move-in ready with solar system, storage shed. Explore nearby hiking trails & natural forest. Meticulously maintained and ready for you!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $625,000
