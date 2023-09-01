This magnificent single level home has been meticulously maintained and upgraded tastefully. The home offers a desirable open floor plan within the living space, high ceilings, wood look tile floors, a rock accented gas fireplace. The kitchen offers granite countertops, a gorgeous backslash, an eat-in bar with beautiful lighting and barn wood accents, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light make up the warm ambiance of this fabulous home. The home has a split floor plan so secondary bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home. The master bedroom is a nice size with a beautiful ensuite bathroom with double sinks, granite countertops, a tile shower and a walk-in closet. The backyard has been nicely landscaped.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $625,000
