3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $625,000

You can't beat the location across the street from city park land. Large 1/4 acre lot with low maintainence front yard, lush rear yard, and a side yard for gardening. Three bedroom home plus bonus room with closet that can be utilized as study or small 4th bedroom. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and large skylight. Cozy family room off kitchen with brick hearth and sunny windows. Living room has a hearth and pellet stove. The baths have been updated. Loads of storage and workshop space off the large side carport. High efficiency furnace installed in 2016 and roof replaced in 2011. Open House Sat 10-2. Showings start Friday July 30- Sunday Aug 1 at 3pm. Showings 8-4 on Monday.