Location! Location! Location! Schedule some time to check out this south-facing, energy-efficient, highly upgraded townhome in Forest Springs. The Primary bedroom is located on the main floor which includes a walk-out balcony. Upgrades include a fully insulated 2-car garage, oversized driveway, dual zoned programmable thermostats, a soft water system, recirculating pump for hot water, insulated garage and central A/C!!!! Easy access to I-40 and just minutes from downtown Flagstaff. You'll love the easy access to the Flagstaff Urban Trail System located just a few blocks away. Check out that price per square foot! Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $624,900
