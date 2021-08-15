3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $617,000

Open, bright and elegant! The largest of Miramontes' Garden Homes, this 2071 SF plan boasts wide open living space. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Fronts Common Area, so very private. Kitchen features include 42'' upper cabinets, an island, and granite counter tops. Large, private, pavered Court Yard. Central air, w additional Fresh Air Intake system. Low HERS ratings and state of the art Energy Star, post tension and 2x6 construction. This is literally a PERFECT HOME, With Amazing Views!