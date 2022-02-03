 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $615,000

Don't wait to see this beautiful home! Pride of ownership shows all throughout. Fresh paint on interior and exterior, new countertops in kitchen and cabinets have been freshly stained. Plenty of room to park in driveway and side yard as well as a two car garage. Entertain friends or star gaze in the newly landscaped backyard. This one will move quickly, schedule your showing today!

