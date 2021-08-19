3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $610,000

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that backs to undeveloped land. Upgraded stainless steel LG appliances, Granite counter tops through out the home. A jetted tub and tile was installed in the main bathroom a few years ago. Interior painting has been done. Exterior was painted recently. Flooring looks like wood through out most of the home and was installed a few years ago. Other flooring is tile. You will fall in love with this wonderful back yard. Large Gazebo in back yard stays with the home at closing. All other personal items to be removed from the back yard. Newer dual payne windows have been installed. New roof was installed in 2020.This home is move in ready and really shows pride of owner ship. Please read private remarks before making showing appointments. Thank you!