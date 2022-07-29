3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $609,900

This is the highly loved single story floor plan in Presidio for a reason - spacious, open, bright and inviting! Turn key and move in ready! The room currently used as an office/den could easily be converted to a 3rd bedroom by adding door framing. Ideally situated between two single level detached homes providing lots of natural light and warmth throughout this home. South facing entrance for optimal snow melt at your front door. There are no homes directly across the street affording open sky views. Playground, basketball court, and dog park across the street, and main park/dog park close by. Features include: 12 ft ceilings in main living/kitchen/dining great room, granite countertops, gas range, AC, 9ft ceilings in remainder, split floor plan, 2 car garage, and only 2 miles from NAU.