 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $609,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $609,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $609,000

Spectacular Mountain Views from this pristine entertainer's home! Just built in 2020 with all the extra details in mind on one acre. As you enter the home you are greeted by an open concept living/kitchen so you won't miss a thing while you're cooking on your stainless-steel appliances, and you'll find plenty of storage for all your cooking utensils in the soft close knotty oak cabinets. This single-level split floorplan allows for privacy for you to retreat to your large master suite with a large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with a relaxing soaking tub and step-in shower.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)