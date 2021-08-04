3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $609,000

Spectacular Mountain Views from this pristine entertainer's home! Just built in 2020 with all the extra details in mind on one acre. As you enter the home you are greeted by an open concept living/kitchen so you won't miss a thing while you're cooking on your stainless-steel appliances, and you'll find plenty of storage for all your cooking utensils in the soft close knotty oak cabinets. This single-level split floorplan allows for privacy for you to retreat to your large master suite with a large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with a relaxing soaking tub and step-in shower.