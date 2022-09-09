 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $605,000

This 1519 square-foot single level Garden Home will not disappoint. Short Term Rentals are okay!! With 3 bed, 2 baths, this home features a split floor plan with a great room concept. The great room offers a 12' ceiling providing an open and spacious feel. You will find granite countertops in the kitchen, 42'' upper cabinets, undermount stainless steel sink and energy star stainless steel appliances. This home is Energy Star Certified and includes dual pane Low E Windows, 95% gas efficiency furnace and a 50 gallon hot water heater with recirculation pump. Other standard upgrades include Qolsys, a smart home feature with wireless flood sensors and door contacts and ERV clean air exchange system. It comes complete with a transferable warranty plan from the builder.

