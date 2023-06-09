Welcome to this immaculately maintained Single-Level Home. Perfect for those seeking a blend of modern comfort and convenient living. Built in 2020, this remarkable property has been meticulously improved upon, offering an exceptional living experience. With only one owner, this property has been exceptionally cared for and showcases a level of quality that will impress.The fully fenced front yard features lush, low-maintenance turf, creating an inviting space that requires minimal upkeep. In the backyard, you'll discover a beautifully landscaped area adorned with mature trees, ideal for building a treehouse or simply relaxing in a hammock during the summer months. Beat the heat with the convenience of air conditioning, ensuring a cool and comfortable environment during summer.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $600,000
