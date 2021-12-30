3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $600,000

Meticulously cared for single level home with ceramic wood-like floors throughout. Beautiful kitchen with updated counters, and tile back splash. Home has Hunter Douglas blinds, a wood stove, and so much more! This 1,232 SQ.FT. 3-bedroom, 2-bath home sits on a corner 2.5ac lot with cedar fenced backyard for extra privacy. The backyard sports a concrete patio and walkway for outdoor furniture and a fire pit. It's a great space for your pets. It has a fenced, partially covered dog run with insulated doghouse and separate gated entry. Mountain views from front and back. There are many mature trees, a raised planter in the front and a chicken coop out back. One car attached plus bonus 2 car detached garage/workshop that includes 220 power/50amp RV outlet. This immaculately clean home is a must see! upgrades: Playground with dug in trampoline grass in backyard concrete in backyard with electricity ran underneath to back of yard Full RV hookup with its own gray water leach field Porcelain tiles throughout the house covered and insulated doghouse with dog run added gate to access dog run from RV area chicken coop added shelving to detached garage/workshop