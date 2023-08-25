Beautiful Turn-Key Single Level Townhome located in Forest Springs! Centrally located and close to hiking and biking trails, this immaculate home features a open floor-plan. Upgrades include beautiful wood laminate flooring, a well appointed kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, gas fireplace with tile surround and custom cabinetry. The primary bedroom has built in cabinets and the ensuite has dual sinks, soaking tub and a beautiful tiled shower. Split floor-plan for additional privacy. The backyard features stacked boulders and privacy fencing which surround the inviting back patio creating a private & cozy outdoor space combined with low-maintenance. This home is the perfect Mountain retreat.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $600,000
