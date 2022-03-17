3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $600,000

RARE Opportunity to Own a SINGLE-LEVEL Townhome in Flagstaff Bordering HOA Greenbelt. Built in 2002 the Aspen Creek Townhomes have 40 units and are Tucked in the Tall pines Less than a Mile West of NAU, near Shopping, Restaurants and Downtown. Besides being Single-Level this Home has Lots of Special Features and Upgrades including 9-foot Ceilings, Gorgeous Laminate Flooring, Gas Fireplace, and Wood Blinds. Exterior of the Home has Hardie Plank Concrete Siding and a Longer Driveway than Average Perfect for Additional Parking. You'll Love the Floorplan with Eat-In Breakfast Area and Large Dining/Living area, Separate Laundry Room plus Three Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Master Bath has Double Sinks and a Separate Shower.