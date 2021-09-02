3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $599,999

Amazing panoramic views, simply the perfect home! The largest of the Garden Homes in Presidio, this 2071 SF plan boasts wide open living space. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Fronts Common Area, so very private. Kitchen features include 42'' upper cabinets, an island, and granite counter tops. Large, private, pavered Court Yard. Dual zone Central air, w additional Fresh Air Intake system. Low HERS ratings and state of the art Energy Star appliances, post tension and 2x6 construction.