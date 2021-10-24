3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $599,900

Are you looking for a Flagstaff home with the BEST unobstructed views of the San Francisco Peaks?....THIS is the ONE! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is on 2.437 Acres, ready for all your animals, all of your gardening magic, and in a beautiful Rural community convenient to everything in Flagstaff. Seller currently is gardening and producing several vegetables, and if you are a Horse Lover....this is the home for them. Home has outbuildings to store all of your work and active lifestyle supplies and vehicles...and did I mention the AMAZING VIEWS!!