 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $599,900

Are you looking for a Flagstaff home with the BEST unobstructed views of the San Francisco Peaks?....THIS is the ONE! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is on 2.437 Acres, ready for all your animals, all of your gardening magic, and in a beautiful Rural community convenient to everything in Flagstaff. Seller currently is gardening and producing several vegetables, and if you are a Horse Lover....this is the home for them. Home has outbuildings to store all of your work and active lifestyle supplies and vehicles...and did I mention the AMAZING VIEWS!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)