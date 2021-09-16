 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $599,850

Gem on a hill!! Beautiful views of the Peaks and a roomy back yard! This home is a rare opportunity to have it all, views, a large back yard with beautiful aged pines. Enjoy the hot tub on a covered patio. As you enter the front door, there is a sunken living room to the side with a wonderful fireplace to enjoy in the winter. Second family room is off of the kitchen. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The garage is oversized. Don't miss out on this GREAT home!!

