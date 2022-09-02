3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $599,000

This is the highly loved single story floor plan in Presidio for a reason - spacious, open, bright and inviting! Shows like a MODEL home! The room currently used as an office/den could easily be converted to a 3rd bedroom by adding door framing (but lovely left open as you will see). Ideally situated between two single level detached homes providing lots of natural light and warmth throughout this home. South facing entrance for optimal snow melt at your front door on a QUIET street! There are no homes directly across the street affording open sky views. Dog park, playground, basketball court STEPS away and main park/dog park close by. Features include: 12 ft ceilings in main living/kitchen/dining great room, granite countertops, pull-outs in kitchen cabinets, pantry, oversized two-tiered